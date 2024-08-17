Secretary-General Commends Decision of Sudanese Authorities to Reopen Adre Border Crossing between Chad, Darfur

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the decision of the Sudanese authorities to reopen the Adre border crossing between Chad and Darfur, the most direct and efficient route for humanitarian aid to reach the millions in Darfur facing record levels of acute hunger.

The Secretary-General underscores the importance of concrete and sustained measures to facilitate humanitarian access and protect civilians, in accordance with the obligations of Sudanese parties under international humanitarian law and previously agreed modalities. Humanitarian organizations must have full, safe and unhindered access to reach all civilians in need across Darfur, and across the country as a whole.

The United Nations remains fully committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to help end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.