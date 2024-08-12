Welcoming Action to Restore Calm, Organize Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh, Secretary-General Urges Interim Government to Continue Inclusivity Efforts

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to restore calm and organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government. He urges the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth and people across the country, as well as that of minority and Indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections.

The Secretary-General stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights. He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.