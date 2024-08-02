Highlighting Indigenous Peoples’ Role as Environmental Guardians, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges Safeguarding Their Rights to Live in Peace, Dignity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August:

Indigenous Peoples represent around 6 per cent of the world's population. Yet, their stewardship signifies an outsized contribution to our global community. They are the keepers of knowledge and traditions that help safeguard some of the most biodiverse areas of our planet. As guardians of the environment, their survival is our survival.

Their unique way of life is a testament to the rich tapestry of humanity. But they also face serious challenges that threaten their very existence.

Indigenous Peoples are often the victims of threats and violence. Extractive and productive sectors, like mining, agriculture and transport have accelerated deforestation and land degradation. Ancestral homelands and natural resources that they depend on for survival are coming under siege. And their rights to self-determination and agency — enshrined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — are yet to be fulfilled.

This year’s theme reminds us of their rights to protect themselves from unwanted contact. Contact that can have a devastating impact. Exposure to infectious diseases, forced assimilation and the disruption of culture, language, and livelihoods.

Today and every day, the world must stand behind the rights of Indigenous Peoples to chart their own futures. Together, let us safeguard their rights to live in peace and dignity.