Turning Clicks into Progress, Young People Worldwide Are Using Technology to Advance Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Says in International Youth Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of Youth, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, observed on 12 August:

International Youth Day celebrates the power and potential of young people. This year’s focus is on the pivotal role of youth in harnessing technology to advance sustainable development.

Around the world, young people are turning clicks into progress, making the most of digital tools to take on local and global challenges — from climate change to rising inequalities to the growing mental health crisis.

But, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a seismic shift — which can only happen if we empower young people and work with them as equals.

That means bridging digital divides, boosting investments in education, critical thinking and information literacy, tackling the gender biases that often dominate the tech industry, and supporting young innovators in expanding digital solutions.

As artificial intelligence reshapes our world, young people must also be front and centre in shaping digital policies and institutions.

Next month’s Summit of the Future is an opportunity to build global problem-solving mechanisms that are more networked and inclusive. I urge leaders to use the Summit to advance youth participation at every level, establish youth consultative bodies, promote intergenerational dialogue and scale up funding opportunities for young people everywhere.

You can count on the UN Youth Office and the entire UN family to stand with and for young people. Together, let us draw on their energy and ideas to shape a more sustainable future for all.