Key to Ending Poverty, Spurring Sustainable Development, Micro-, Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises Need Support, Investment, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Day, “Leveraging the Power and Resilience of MSMEs to Accelerate Sustainable Development and Eradicate Poverty in times of Multiple Crises”, observed on 27 June:

Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises are central to economies around the world. Today, we recognize their vital contributions in creating jobs, driving economic growth and empowering women, youth and marginalized communities.

This year’s theme focuses on the role of these enterprises in eradicating poverty and achieving the Sustainable Developing Goals. In times of crises — from cost of living to climate change to debt distress — micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

Yet, many continue to face limited access to finance, technology, markets and supply chains. These enterprises require policies, support structures and investments that promote their growth and formalization — and in turn, help communities prosper, uplift the most vulnerable, and pave the way for more sustainable and just livelihoods.

As we celebrate Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthen our support to these entities, accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.