Secretary-General Expresses Solidarity with People Affected by Hurricane Beryl

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply dismayed by the destruction wreaked by Hurricane Beryl, the strongest hurricane in history in the Atlantic Ocean during the month of June. The hurricane has already left a trail of destruction in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and is now battering Jamaica before heading towards Belize and Mexico.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and Governments of the nations affected by this disaster. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The United Nations has offered its support to the countries of the region. Under the leadership of the resident coordinators in the area, the UN is working closely with authorities and our partners to assess and respond to the devastation already inflicted, as well as to prepare in places where Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall. The UN is prepositioning teams, with others on standby to deploy as needed.

Given the wreckage caused by the hurricane, $4 million will be made available from the Central Emergency Response Fund to kickstart humanitarian operations in Grenada, Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Secretary-General, in coordination with the affected nations, is considering launching an appeal to address humanitarian needs arising from the impact of Hurricane Beryl.