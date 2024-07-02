Combat Denial of 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges, Stressing Tragedy is Testament to Devastating Consequences of Inaction

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, observed on 11 July:

11 July marks the first International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.

Twenty-nine years ago, the United Nations and the world failed the people of Srebrenica. Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were systematically murdered, and their remains buried in mass graves. This was the worst atrocity in Europe since the Second World War.

Today, we honour the memory of the victims and stand in solidarity with the survivors. We also reaffirm our support for the families of those killed, in their relentless quest for truth and justice. We must combat denial and revisionism and pursue efforts to identify every victim and bring every perpetrator to account.

And we commit to continue learning from this unspeakable tragedy and sharing the stories and lessons of Srebrenica. The genocide in Srebrenica stands as a harrowing testament to the devastating consequences of inaction in the face of hatred. We must fight against division and intolerance, stand up for human rights and promote mutual understanding and reconciliation.

May the memory of Srebrenica strengthen our resolve to build a world free from the scourge of genocide — a world where justice and peace prevail, where “never again” is a solemn promise fulfilled for all humanity.