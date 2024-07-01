Creativity, Culture Not Luxuries But Necessities for Sustainable, Inclusive Societies, Says Secretary-General in Message to Braga Conference

The following is the text of the Secretary-General's video message to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Annual Conference, held in Braga, Portugal, today:

I am pleased to send my warm greetings to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Conference — in the historic city of Braga.

In a world full of challenges, creativity and culture are not luxuries — they are necessities for building sustainable, just and inclusive societies. Local action is vital for global solutions.

And your cities are laboratories for the Sustainable Development Goals, showcasing how creativity can drive innovation and decent jobs, promote equality for women and girls, foster social cohesion and much more.

This year, I welcome your focus on youth. More than ever, we need their commitment, creativity and courage. And it is not enough to listen to young people. They must have a place at decision-making tables, from the local to the international level.

That is why we established a new Youth Office in the United Nations — to advance participation, advocacy and accountability for and with young people. Technology can be a powerful tool for fostering youth participation. By bridging the digital divide and investing in digital diversity and inclusion, you can amplify young voices and help young people lead the charge.

The Summit of the Future in September will be a vital opportunity to update our approaches and build a more inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism. Cities are an essential link in building trust with the people we all serve. I urge you to share ideas, build partnerships and amplify your collective voice.

Throughout history, Braga has always reinvented itself — blending heritage with innovation, serving as a beacon of academia, creativity, and cultural evolution. Today, as we look to the future, let us keep striving to broaden our horizons, and empower young people.

Let’s do our part to make their distant aspirations for a sustainable and inclusive world a reality — for all. Thank you.