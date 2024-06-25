Secretary-General Deeply Concerned over Reported Deadly Violence Related to Protests, Street Demonstrations in Kenya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned over the reported violence in Kenya connected to protests and street demonstrations. He is saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including of journalists and medical personnel.

The Secretary-General is also concerned at reported cases of targeted arbitrary detentions. He underscores the need to uphold the right to demonstrate peacefully. The Secretary-General urges the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and calls for all demonstrations to take place peacefully.

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.