Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Press Release
SG/SM/22270

Secretary-General Saddened by Tragic Death of Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice-President of Malawi, and nine others, in an airplane crash on 10 June in the Chikangawa forest in Malawi.

The Secretary-General conveys his sincere condolences to the Government and the people of Malawi for the loss of Vice-President Chilima.  He also extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with Malawians in this difficult period.

Malawi
For information media. Not an official record.