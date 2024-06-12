Secretary-General Saddened by Tragic Death of Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice-President of Malawi, and nine others, in an airplane crash on 10 June in the Chikangawa forest in Malawi.

The Secretary-General conveys his sincere condolences to the Government and the people of Malawi for the loss of Vice-President Chilima. He also extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with Malawians in this difficult period.