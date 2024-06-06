Secretary-General Renews Call for Ceasefire along Lebanon, Israel Border

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

As the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line continue, the Secretary-General renews his calls to the parties to urgently cease fire.

He remains gravely concerned that the exchanges of fire have not only ravaged communities close to the Blue Line but have also impacted deeper into the territories of both Lebanon and Israel, with the use of increasingly destructive weapons. These exchanges of fire could trigger a broader conflict with devastating consequences for the region.

Hundreds of lives have already been lost, tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and homes and livelihoods destroyed, on both sides of the Blue Line. Bushfires sparked by explosions are further devasting communities and the environment.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities.

The United Nations supports all diplomatic and political efforts to end the violence.