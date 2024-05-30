United Nations Stands in Solidarity with Iranian People, Secretary-General Says in Remarks on Tragic Accident that Caused Death of Iran’s President

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks on the death of the President of Iran, in New York today:

We gather just days after the tragic accident on 19 May that claimed the lives of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his entourage, including Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and seven others.

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the families of the deceased, and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally. Just hours before his death, President Raisi met with his Azerbaijani counterpart to inaugurate the Qiz Qalasi dam, the largest joint water project between the two countries.

In these difficult times, international and regional cooperation are needed more than ever. Such cooperation is critical to building confidence, preventing conflict, and resolving disputes.

I wish to assure that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms. For that, the United Nations will be guided by the Charter to help realize peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all.

As the Islamic Republic of Iran mourns the death of President Raisi and his companions, I once again offer my deepest condolences to its Government and people.