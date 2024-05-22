United Nations Peacekeepers ‘Embody Humanity’s Highest Ideal — Peace’, Says Secretary-General in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, observed on 29 May:

Today we pay tribute to the more than 76,000 United Nations peacekeepers who embody humanity’s highest ideal: peace.

Hailing from over 120 countries, our blue helmets serve in 11 peace operations in conflict-affected areas in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Day in and day out, at great personal risk, these women and men bravely work in some of the most dangerous and unstable places on earth to protect civilians, uphold human rights, support elections and strengthen institutions.

They are part of a long tradition. For over 75 years, United Nations peacekeepers have supported communities rocked by conflict and upheaval across 71 missions.

More than 4,300 have paid the ultimate price while serving under the UN flag. We will never forget them.

In order for our peacekeepers to respond to the challenges of today and tomorrow, they need the world’s support. September’s Summit of the Future will be a moment for countries to carry ideas forward through a New Agenda for Peace, which links peacekeeping with all efforts to prevent and end conflict.

Achieving peace takes hard work. On this important day, and every day, let’s recommit to supporting those who work for peace: the UN peacekeepers.