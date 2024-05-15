Secretary-General, at Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly Session, Says Lawmakers Have Key Role in Addressing Today’s Multiple Challenges, Laying Foundation for Better Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Eighteenth Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, held in Braga, Portugal, on 15-16 May:

I am pleased to greet this Eighteenth Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean in the beautiful city of Braga.

You are meeting as your region and the world are facing immense challenges. War and violence are causing terrible suffering — in Gaza, in Ukraine and beyond. International humanitarian law is being trampled. Hate speech is spreading like wildfire — in particular against minorities, migrants and refugees.

Climate catastrophe, poverty and inequalities are deepening divisions between developed and developing countries. The rights of women and girls are being eroded. And many have lost trust — in both national and multilateral governance.

We can restore that trust by changing people’s lives for the better. That is the spirit of this September’s Summit of the Future: to come together around effective solutions for people. To reform unfair and outdated global institutions and make multilateralism more effective — starting with the Security Council and the international financial architecture. To guarantee human rights and dignity — everywhere.

To deliver on our promise to leave no one behind — including by ensuring the integrity of the international refugee protection regime and the rights of all persons on the move. To address the dangers posed by artificial intelligence and ensure that technology serves the greater good. And to include people in all decisions about their future.

As parliamentarians, you have a key role in putting people first, translating their hopes into legislation, and bridging the gap between global aspirations and local realities.

By fostering ambitious and inclusive policies, you can contribute to addressing the challenges of today while laying the foundations for a brighter tomorrow. I count on your active engagement for a more peaceful, sustainable and just world — at the Summit of the Future and beyond. I wish you a fruitful session.