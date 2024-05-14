Secretary-General Appalled by Escalation of Military Activity in, around Rafah

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah by the Israeli Defense Forces.

These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation. At the same time, Hamas goes on firing rockets indiscriminately. Civilians must be respected and protected at all times, in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza. For people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages. He calls for the Rafah crossing to be reopened immediately and we must have unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.