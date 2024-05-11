Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
SG/SM/22221

Secretary-General Saddened by Loss of Life in Afghanistan Flash Floods

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life in flash floods in Baghlan Province, in the north-east of Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.  He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance.

