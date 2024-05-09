Buddha’s Timeless Teachings of Peace, Compassion Are Pathway to Better, More Harmonious World, Secretary-General Says in Day of Vesak Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the Day of Vesak, observed on 23 May:

Today, Buddhists across the globe celebrate Vesak Day, which marks the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha.

Last October, I had the privilege of travelling to the Buddha’s birthplace of Lumbini, Nepal. This deeply inspiring visit re-affirmed my conviction that the Buddha’s timeless teachings of peace, compassion and service to others are the pathway to a better, more understanding and harmonious world for all.

Today and every day, let us be guided by the spirit of Vesak and by a renewed faith in what we can accomplish as a united human family. Let’s work as one to build a more peaceful and sustainable future.

Happy Vesak Day.