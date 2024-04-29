Secretary-General, Saddened by Deaths in Flooding, Pledges UN Support to Kenya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by flash flooding in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya.

He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Kenya.

The United Nations team on the ground has been working closely with the Government and its partners since the onset of the heavy rains earlier this year to respond to humanitarian needs.

The Secretary-General reiterates the UN’s continued commitment to supporting the Government of Kenya in this challenging time.