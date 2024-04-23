Diplomacy Surest Path to Peaceful World, Secretary-General Stresses, Urging New Spirit of Global Cooperation for Rebuilding Trust, Healing Divisions, in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, observed on 24 April:

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace highlights a fundamental truth: no country can solve today’s challenges alone.

Dialogue, diplomacy and multilateral solutions provide the surest path to a peaceful and just world. These eternal ideals form the foundation of the United Nations Charter and drive global efforts to safeguard human rights and forge hope, prosperity and peace for all people.

But around the world, conflicts, climate catastrophe, poverty and inequalities create enormous obstacles to diplomacy and multilateral solutions. Collaboration is consumed by competition; dialogue is overtaken by relentless division.

Diplomacy and the multilateral system itself were created precisely for moments like this. We need to resurrect a new spirit of global cooperation to rebuild trust, heal divisions, and place humanity on the path to peace.

The Summit of the Future this September will be a critical opportunity for countries to share solutions. A New Agenda for Peace that takes a holistic approach to the drivers of conflict can help to restore faith in the multilateral system and what we can accomplish by working as one.

On this important day, I call on all Governments and leaders to spare no effort to bridge divides, renew dialogue and trust, and deliver a peaceful future.