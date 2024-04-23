Scaled-Up Investment, Green Solutions Key to Achieving Fast, Sustainable Growth in South-East Asia, Secretary-General Tells Regional Future Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the 2024 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Future Forum, in Hanoi today:

For nearly six decades, the countries of South-East Asia have built a dynamic, resilient and diverse regional economy. And you’re a strong voice for peace, dialogue, disarmament and non-proliferation on the global stage.

But this Forum’s call for “fast and sustainable growth” reminds us of the work ahead. The impacts of global conflicts, climate catastrophe and lingering poverty and inequality are keenly felt in South-East Asia. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — and the hopes and dreams of people around the world — hang in the balance.

Now is the time to accelerate and scale-up investments in the SDGs. Now is the time to tackle the climate crisis, and anchor economies in renewable energy and green solutions. And now is the time to reform and rebalance critical global systems and institutions — from the United Nations Security Council to the global financial architecture.

This September’s Summit of the Future will be a moment for the world to come together and share solutions to shape a better, more peaceful and prosperous future. The ASEAN family of nations is critical to this future, and I look forward to carrying our partnership to new heights in the years ahead.