Secretary-General Welcomes Delimitation of State Border Agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Encourages Further Efforts to Normalize Bilateral Relations

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been closely following the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on 19 April between the respective State Commissions on the delimitation of the State border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and encourages the parties to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and tackle all outstanding bilateral issues towards achieving full normalization of relations.