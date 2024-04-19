SG/SM/22197
‘High Time’ to Stop Dangerous Cycle of Retaliation in Middle East, Secretary-General Says, Urging Action against Escalation That Could Have Devastating Consequences
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General reiterates that it is high time to stop the dangerous cycle of retaliation in the Middle East.
The Secretary-General condemns any act of retaliation and appeals to the international community to work together to prevent any further development that could lead to devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond.