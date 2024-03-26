Secretary-General Urges Ridding World of Landmines, Explosive Ordnance ‘Once and for All’, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, observed on 4 April:

Landmines and explosive ordnance and remnants of war directly threaten millions of people caught up in armed conflicts around the world — from Afghanistan to Myanmar to Sudan to Ukraine to Colombia to Gaza.

Even after the fighting ends, these deadly devices can contaminate communities for decades to come, posing a daily and deadly danger to women, men and children alike, and blocking vital humanitarian and development assistance.

The brave mine action personnel of the United Nations work with partners to remove these deadly weapons, ensure that people can travel safely in their communities and provide education and threat assessments to keep people and humanitarian workers safe.

This year’s theme — Protecting Lives, Building Peace — reminds us of the need to safeguard those at particular risk, including people living with disabilities.

I also call on Member States to support the United Nations Mine Action Strategy and ratify and fully implement the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, the Convention on Cluster Munitions and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Country by country, community by community, let’s rid the world of these weapons, once and for all.