Secretary-General Extends Deep Gratitude, Appreciation to Humanitarian Affairs Chief Martin Griffiths for Tremendous Leadership, Service

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has informed the Secretary-General of his intention to step down for health reasons.

The Secretary-General extends his deep gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Griffiths for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilizing resources to address their needs.

Mr. Griffiths, who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, came to the role in July 2021 at a time of mounting humanitarian needs and shrinking resources. He advocated tirelessly for life-saving aid to reach those most in need and for the resources needed to do so.

A skilled diplomat and mediator, he has played a key role in leading the humanitarian response of the United Nations and partners and negotiating solutions to some of the most intractable crises.

Mr. Griffiths will remain in his post until the end of June to allow for a smooth transition.