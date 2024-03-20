‘Keep the Flame of Democracy Alive — for Present and Future Generations’, Says Secretary-General, in Video Message for Seoul Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Third Summit for Democracy, in Seoul today:

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I congratulate the Republic of Korea for organizing this Summit, which arrives at a critical moment.

This year, more than 50 countries — representing half of the world’s population — are going to the polls. But around the globe, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are under assault.

Civic space is shrinking. Dissent is being silenced. Human rights defenders and journalists are being persecuted. Mis and dis-information — especially across social media — are driving wedges between people, while amplifying lies and racist and xenophobic hatred.

Mistrust is growing, fuelled by poverty, unemployment and rising prices. And authoritarianism is on the march, running roughshod over the elements that make democracies work — free speech, peaceful opposition, accountable institutions, civil liberties, impartial and independent justice systems, and respect for the full spectrum of human rights.

Excellencies, growing up, my own country Portugal was ruled by dictatorship. That dictatorship oppressed not only the people of Portugal — but people under its colonial rule. But I’ve also lived to see democracy flourish — and to see how human rights and democratic values can lift people and societies alike.

The flame of democracy burns brightest when these principles are upheld. That flame grows dimmer when they are denied, until countries find themselves in darkness.

Our responsibility today is to keep the flame of democracy alive.

By keeping civic and political space open so all people can make their voices heard in democratic processes — including minorities and the most vulnerable in every society.

By advancing sustainable development to fulfil social, cultural and economic rights by defeating poverty, inequality, hunger and unemployment, and repairing shredded social safety nets.

By investing in education.

By achieving full gender equality for women and girls.

By fighting against the poisons of racism and bigotry.

And by strengthening protections for journalists so they can help ensure transparency and hold leaders to account.

This Summit’s theme — “Democracy for Future Generations” — reminds us of an additional essential responsibility. We must strengthen democratic systems and institutions for — and with — the world’s 1.8 billion young people and for the generations to follow.

September’s Summit of the Future in New York will be a place for partners to come together for solutions to build trust, strengthen cooperation, and safeguard the interests of future generations.

We must work together to combat corruption and strengthen accountability.

We must build guardrails for artificial intelligence and the digital world — including through the Global Digital Compact — to protect democracy against technology’s perils while realizing its promise.

And we must place human rights at the centre of democratic institutions and systems.

Excellencies, democracy is always a work in progress. Let’s keep the flame of democracy alive — for present and future generations.

Thank you.