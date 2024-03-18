10 European Cities on Track to Be Climate-Neutral by 2030, Secretary-General Tells Regional Summit, Stressing Local Leaders Need Seat at National Policymaking Table

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the tenth European Summit of Regions and Cities, held in Mons, Belgium from 18-19 March:

I am pleased to send my warm greetings to the tenth European Summit of Regions and Cities.

Our world is facing trying times — from conflicts and geopolitical tensions to a cost-of-living crisis, deepening inequalities and the triple planetary crisis of climate, biodiversity and pollution.

European regions and cities are on the frontlines of these challenges. And local leaders are vital for global solutions. The fight against climate catastrophe will be lost or won in cities, which account for 70 per cent of carbon emissions. I congratulate the 10 European cities that are on track to be climate-neutral by 2030 and I urge others to follow their example.

Local leaders must also have a seat at the table as national Governments develop climate policies and regulations. I urge you to push for ambitious 2025 national climate plans that are aligned with the 1.5°C limit and cover all greenhouse gases and economic sectors.

As we look to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals, we need regions and cities to build resilient infrastructure, create green jobs, promote diversity, and build strong social bonds within communities.

Our Local2030 Coalition supports regions and cities in these efforts. And you are an essential link in building trust between multilateral institutions and the people we all serve.

The Summit of the Future in September will be a generational opportunity to update those institutions and build a more inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism. We need your voices and active participation — on peace and security; on reforming the global financial architecture; on digital governance and more. I urge you to engage in preparations for the summit through our Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments.

Only by working together can we build a more sustainable and prosperous future — bridging divides, uplifting lives, and leaving no one behind.

I wish you a successful meeting.