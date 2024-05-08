Secretary-General Saddened by Loss of Lives, Damage Resulting from Heavy Rains, Flooding in Brazil

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains and flooding in the south of Brazil.

He extends his condolences and solidarity to the Government and people of Brazil, as well as to the families of the victims.

The United Nations team on the ground stands ready to assist the people of Brazil at this difficult time.

The Secretary-General notes that disasters such as this are a reminder of the devastating effects of the climate crisis on lives and livelihoods. He reiterates his call for swift international action to curb the chaotic effects of climate change.