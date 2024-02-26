Let’s Ensure Teachers Have ‘Support, Recognition, Resources They Need to Provide Quality Education for All’, Secretary-General Tells Panel

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the launch of the report of the High-level Panel on the Teaching Profession, in Johannesburg today:

Our world has entered a period of dramatic challenge and change.

The education system of yesterday won’t cut it. Now, more than ever, we need to move towards learning societies.

People everywhere need high-quality skills, knowledge and education. Above all, they need the best teachers possible.

But today, we face a dramatic shortage of teachers worldwide. And millions of teachers lack the support, skills and continuous training they need to excel in the classroom of the future. This simple truth drove the creation of the High-level Panel on the Teaching Profession — a key follow-up to the UN’s Transforming Education Summit in 2022.

The Panel has developed key recommendations to ensure that every learner has access to a professionally trained, qualified and well-supported teacher. Getting there means investing in teacher training, establishing professional teaching standards, reflecting teachers’ voices in policy decisions and creating national commissions to tackle teacher shortages.

I urge all countries, teachers unions and partners to consider these recommendations carefully and find ways to bring them to life in their countries.

Just as teachers support us all, it’s time to support teachers. Let’s make sure they have the support, recognition and resources they need to provide quality, relevant education and skills for all.