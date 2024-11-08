Secretary-General Appoints Alejandro Alvarez of Argentina United Nations Resident Coordinator in Honduras

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Alejandro Alvarez of Argentina as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Honduras, with the host Government’s approval, on 2 November 2024.

Mr. Alvarez brings more than 20 years of experience in law, peacebuilding, human rights and sustainable development. Prior to his current role, he served as Resident Coordinator in Algeria from 2021-2024. Prior to that, he served as Chief of the Rule of Law Unit in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General and held senior posts at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including Team Leader for Rule of Law, Justice, Security and Human Rights in New York as well as Regional Adviser for Justice and Security Sector Reform for the Latin American and Caribbean region in Panama. He also supported early recovery initiatives in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake and worked with the United Nations Verification Mission in Guatemala (MINUGUA).

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Alvarez worked with non‑governmental organizations on justice sector reform issues and as an independent consultant with international organizations in Africa and Latin America.

Mr. Alvarez has a master’s degree in criminal law and criminal policy from the University of Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne) and a degree in law from the University of Buenos Aires.

