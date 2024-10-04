Secretary-General appoints Rossana Dudziak of United States United Nations Resident Coordinator in Peru

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Rossana Dudziak of the United States as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Peru, with the host Government’s approval, starting today.

Ms. Dudziak brings more than 25 years of experience working on sustainable development with the United Nations and other international organizations. She previously served as UN Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia. Prior to that she worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Tunisia, Ethiopia, Colombia, Venezuela and at UNDP Headquarters in various leadership positions and programmatic areas including as Deputy Resident Representative, Governance Team Leader and as Disaster Risk Reduction and Crisis Prevention Specialist.

Ms. Dudziak holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University and a master’s degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.