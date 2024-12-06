Secretary-General Appoints Group of Experts to Promote Policy Solutions to Resolve Debt Crisis

Today, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is appointing a group of prominent experts to promote actionable policy solutions and galvanize political and public support required to resolve the debt crisis. This work will inform the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, an intergovernmental process facilitated by the United Nations, which will take place from 30 June to 3 July 2025, in Sevilla, Spain.

The developing world is currently facing an unprecedented debt crisis, with dozens of countries struggling under the weight of debt service that threatens economic stability, social progress, and sustainable development. And yet, to date, the global response has fallen short.

The group will be led by Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and co-chaired by Paolo Gentiloni, former European Commissioner for Economy, Trevor Manuel, former Minister for Finance of South Africa, and Yan Wang, Senior Academic Researcher at the Boston University Global Development Policy Centre.