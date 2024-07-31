Secretary-General Appoints Linda Maguire of United States Assistant Administrator, Director, Bureau for Management Services, United Nations Development Programme

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Linda Maguire of the United States as Assistant Administrator and Director, Bureau for Management Services of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ms. Maguire succeeds Angelique Crumbly of the United States, to whom the Secretary-General has expressed his appreciation for her service and commitment during her tenure as Assistant Secretary-General.

Ms. Maguire is currently UNDP’s Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director in the Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, a position she has held since 2021. Prior to this, she served as the UNDP Resident Representative of Panama and Supervisor of the UNDP Regional Hub; and United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Paraguay. She also served in various roles with UNDP, both at Headquarters and in field assignments.

Prior to joining UNDP, she was a Senior Programme Officer for West Africa at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs in Washington, D.C., Côte d'Ivoire and Mali. She started her career with the New York County District Attorney's Office.

Ms. Maguire holds a master’s degree in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University, in the United States, as well as a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Tufts University. She speaks English, French and Spanish.