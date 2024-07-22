Secretary-General Appoints Carol Flore-Smereczniak of Mauritius United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Carol Flore-Smereczniak of Mauritius as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, with the host Government’s approval, starting her appointment on 19 July. She will also serve as the Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in the country.

Ms. Flore-Smereczniak brings more than 20 years of experience in development, security, humanitarian, and conflict and post-conflict settings. She worked until recently as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire. Prior to that she worked as UNDP Resident Representative and UNDP Country Director in Chad, as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Malawi and Papua New Guinea, and as Regional Sustainable Development Specialist at the UNDP Pacific Centre in Fiji, covering 15 island countries.

Ms. Flore-Smereczniak holds a bachelor’s degree in English and French from the University of Keele in the United Kingdom, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Miami in the United States and a master’s degree in education from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.