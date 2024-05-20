Secretary-General Appoints Kristèle Younès of Lebanon United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Kristèle Younès of Lebanon as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea, with the host Government’s approval. Her start date is 20 May.

Ms. Younès, brings more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian action, human rights and development work in international organizations and academia.

Previously she served as Director of the Human Rights and Humanitarian Policy Concentration at Columbia University’s Graduate School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) in New York; as Head of Office for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in South Sudan; as Deputy Regional Director of the UN Development Coordination Office in the Asia Pacific Region; and as Head of Office for UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Damascus. Her experience also includes working in Somalia, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the Middle East.

Ms. Younès has a double law degree in common and civil law from McGill University in Canada, and a master’s in public international law from Université Paris I.