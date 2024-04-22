Secretary-General Appoints Gita Sabharwal of India as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Indonesia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Indonesia, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Sabharwal, who took up her post today, brings close to 30 years of experience in development supporting climate transition, sustainable peace, governance and social policy, while leveraging digital technology and data to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.

Previously, she served as UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand and as Peacebuilding and Development Adviser for the United Nations in Sri Lanka. Before joining the UN, Ms. Sabharwal was The Asia Foundation’s Deputy Country Representative for the Maldives and Sri Lanka and has held positions as the Poverty and Policy Adviser for the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development in India and Viet Nam.

Ms. Sabharwal holds a master’s degree in development management from the University of Wales in the United Kingdom.

