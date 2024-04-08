Secretary-General Appoints Françoise Jacob of France United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Françoise Jacob as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia, with the host Government’s approval. Her start date is 9 April.

Ms. Jacob brings more than 28 years of experience in humanitarian and development work. She is currently the UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia, where she leads the UN support to the green transformation, the fight against inequalities and the human rights and rule of law agenda.

Prior to that, she was United Nations for Project Services (UNOPS) representative to the European Union institutions in Brussels, and UNOPS Director for South Asia. She held several management positions with UNOPS, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the European Commission (ECHO), non-governmental organizations and the private sector in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Timor-Leste, Sudan, Montenegro, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ms. Jacob holds a Master of Business Administration from the École Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC), in Paris.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1908 of 1 October 2019.