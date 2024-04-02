Secretary-General appoints Astrid Schomaker of Germany Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, following consultation with the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, announced today the appointment of Astrid Schomaker of Germany as the Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The Secretary-General extends his appreciation and gratitude to David Cooper of the United Kingdom, who will continue to serve as Acting Executive Secretary until Ms. Schomaker assumes her functions.

Ms. Schomaker brings to the position extensive experience in international relations and negotiations, deep knowledge of the global sustainable development agenda and multilateral environment agreements, and of policymaking on global environmental issues. Since 2017, she has successively been the Director for Global Sustainable Development and for Green Diplomacy and Multilateralism at the European Commission’s Environment Department. In these roles, she led the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the integration of biodiversity, pollution and resource efficiency and circular economy into partnerships with developing countries, relations with international organizations as well as engagement with Group of 20 countries, among others.

Ms. Schomaker also served as Director for Environment Policy Strategy at the European Commission, responsible for economic analysis, sustainable consumption and production, and developing the scientific knowledge base for environment policy and policy integration. She headed the European Commission’s divisions for marine and freshwater issues as well as chemicals. Since 2015 she has been co-chair of the steering committee of the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) International Resource Panel.

Ms. Schomaker studied English and history and holds a law degree from Hamburg University, Germany, and a master’s degree in international legal cooperation from the Free University of Brussels. She is fluent in English, French and German, and has some knowledge of Italian and Spanish.