Security Council 1970 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List
On 20 December 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.
A. Individuals
LYi.020 Name: 1: ABDELHAFIZ 2: ZLITNI 3: na 4: na
Title: na Designation: a) Minister for Planning and Finance in Colonel Qadhafi's Government. b) Secretary of the General People’s Committee for Finance and Planning c) Temporary head of the Central Bank of Libya DOB: 1935 POB: Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Libya Listed on: 24 Jun. 2011 ( amended on 26 Sep. 2014, 11 Nov. 2016 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 and paragraph 19 of resolution 1973 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals
Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/press-releases.
The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/materials.
The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.