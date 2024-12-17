Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Syria

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the United Nations Security Council called for the implementation of an inclusive and Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process based on the key principles listed in resolution 2254 (2015) that is facilitated by the United Nations. They supported in that regard the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to help facilitate such a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned process. This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their own futures.

The members of the Security Council also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and called on all States to respect these principles. They also underlined the need for Syria and its neighbours to mutually refrain from any action or interference that could undermine each other’s security.

The members of the Security Council underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Syria and also recalled all parties’ obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions related to countering terrorism, in particular resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) and related to the situation in Syria. In particular, they underscored the importance of preventing ISIL (also known as Da’esh) and other terrorist groups from re-establishing their capabilities and denying them safe haven in Syria. The members of the Security Council underscored that Syria must abide by all relevant resolutions of the Council regarding non-conventional weapons. They called on Syria to cooperate with international efforts.

They reiterated the obligation to respect human rights, including the right to seek justice, and international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including by allowing and facilitating humanitarian access and urged additional international support for the efforts of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to surge humanitarian support for civilians in need across Syria. The members of the Security Council expressed solidarity with victims, families, disappeared persons and the Syrian people.

They reiterated their support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and the implementation of its mandate and called for the parties to refrain from any activity that may risk the safety and security of the peacekeepers and its infrastructures. They also called for the respect of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, including the principles regarding the Area of Separation, and stressed the obligation on all parties to fully abide by its terms and to maintain calm and reduce tensions.

They reiterated that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel as applicable must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law.