Security Council Committee Pursuant to Resolution 2745 (2024) Receives Briefing on Behalf of Emergency Relief Coordinator in Pursuance of Resolution 2664 (2022)

On 22 November 2024, in pursuance of paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022), a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefed the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024) on the delivery of life-saving assistance and other activities that support essential human needs in the Central African Republic.

OCHA also informed it had not received any report of provision, processing or payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources to, or known to have benefitted, designated individuals or entities, or of cases of aid diversion by, or know to have benefitted, the same, as part of the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in accordance with resolution 2664 (2022), OCHA did not rule out the possibility that designated individuals linked to armed groups in the country indirectly benefitted from existing incidents of aid diversion. OCHA further informed on risk management and due diligence process in place.

Members of the Committee thanked the representative for the briefing delivered on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator and expressed support for the work of OCHA in the Central African Republic.