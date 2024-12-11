Purpose of Sudan Sanctions Regime ‘Is to Bring Peace to Darfur’, Committee Chair Tells Security Council

Sudan’s Delegate Denounces United Arab Emirates for ‘Blatant’ Sponsorship of Rapid Support Forces

Two individuals who violated peace and security in Sudan were subjected to targeted sanctions during the reporting period, the head of the subsidiary body concerning that country told the Security Council today, as Khartoum’s representative called on the 15-member organ to adopt meaningful measures that go beyond “mere meetings”, to counter external sponsorship of the Rapid Support Forces, which is causing grave civilian suffering in his country.

The representative of the Republic of Korea, Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan, briefed the Council on the subsidiary body’s work from 12 September to date. During the reporting period, the Committee met once in informal consultations, and added two individuals to the 1591 Sanctions List, as well as received the Sudan Panel of Expert’s second quarterly report, he stated. On 2 November, the Committee was briefed by a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the delivery of life-saving services and activities to meet essential needs in Sudan, he said, adding that it was informed that the Office had not received any reports of provisions or payment of funds or financial assets to or known to have benefited designated individuals or entities, or cases of aid diversion as part of its delivery of humanitarian assistance. However, the representative did not rule out the possibilities that such entities or individuals indirectly benefited from aid diversion, he added, noting that information was received on risk management and due diligence processes in place.

On 3 December, the Committee issued a press release on informal consultations, he went on. On 8 November, the Committee listed two individuals, Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla and Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed, for engaging in activities or policies that threatened the peace, security and stability of Darfur, including acts of violence and human rights abuses. Both individuals were subjected to targeted sanctions measures, he said, adding that the press release and narrative summaries of the reasons for listing are available on the Committee’s website. On 18 November, the Sudan Panel of Experts submitted its second quarterly update to the Committee, on the situation in Darfur. In conclusion, he underlined that the purpose of the sanctions regime is to bring peace to Darfur, adding that the Committee is committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to achieve this goal.

In the ensuing discussion, the representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, welcomed the World Food Programme’s (WFP) recent announcement about food aid reaching north Darfur, emphasizing: “Sudan is one of the top five global hunger hotspots.” All actors must coordinate in good faith to facilitate sustained humanitarian access and to implement protection measures for civilians. Further, external actors who are funding and arming the conflict parties must be held accountable, she stressed, calling on those with influence over the parties to encourage responsible behaviour and compliance with international law, including the arms embargo on Darfur. She also underscored the need for better-coordinated negotiation and mediation processes and “the preservation of the central roles of the African Union and the United Nations”.

Rounding out the meeting, Sudan’s representative, recalling the Chair of the Committee’s statement, that its purpose was to achieve peace in Darfur, asserted that achieving peace called for “more meaningful efforts than mere meetings”, given that States are deliberately violating the Council’s sanctions regime and engaging in aggressive conduct against his country and its people. In that context, he pointed out that the United Arab Emirates has been causing instability throughout Sudan, not just Darfur, through its “blatant” sponsorship of the Rapid Support Forces, who have been systematically targeting civilians and destroying infrastructure.

In recent weeks, the United Arab Emirates has scaled up its aggression, using drones, launched from an airport in Chad, targeting objects in several Sudanese cities, he continued, adding: “These are drones only sold in agreements and security protocols among countries.” The United Arab Emirates has provided the militia equipment, including fighter jets manufactured in Serbia, which were used against the Zamzam displacement camp, near El-Fasher, as well as in indiscriminate strikes the previous day, resulting in 65 civilian casualties in Omdurman, he said, adding that Emirati experts had administered training to the militia in the United Arab Emirates and in areas under their control in the country. Pointing to 50 flights in recent weeks by Fly Sky Airlines, which is providing military equipment to militias, he said the company is implicated in such activities by the Sudan Panel of Experts.

Further, he stated that the United Arab Emirates is not only recruiting mercenaries from the Sahel to sow terror in Sudan, but also fighters from Colombia, adding that Bogotá has apologized about its nationals taking part in hostilities. In this context, he welcomed measures by States to address the interference by the United Arab Emirates in his country, highlighting draft resolutions to halt the sale of American weapons to that country, introduced by United States Senator Chris Van Hollen in the Senate, and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs in the House of Representatives. He expressed hope that such measures will contribute to ending the “subversive role” played by the United Arab Emirates. In addition, he expressed hope that the Council adopts effective measures to ensure the aggression against his country is brought to an end, and that its disastrous consequences are addressed.

