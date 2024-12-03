Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 14 November 2024, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 18 of resolution 2731 (2024).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report, noting the current challenges with respect to humanitarian situation and food security in South Sudan, while also reporting that the Kenya-led Tumaini Initiative has made some important steps towards brokering a peace with several opposition groups that are yet to sign the 2018 peace agreement.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee exchanged views regarding the findings and recommendations contained in the interim report.