Days after United States Vetoes Security Council Resolution Calling for Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Special Coordinator Warns against Undoing Decades of Work towards Peace

Meeting on the heels of yet another thwarted attempt to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza, the Security Council heard a last time from Tor Wennesland, outgoing Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who voiced deep frustration over the failure of combined efforts to broker a ceasefire, and urged Council members and Member States to guard against the “unravelling of decades” of hard-fought multilateralism.

He noted in particular the frameworks put in place in 1967 and 1973, when the 15-nation organ adopted the resolutions aimed at laying the foundations for a just and lasting peace.

“As winter approaches, the horror in Gaza continues to grind on with no end in sight,” Mr. Wennesland said, in a statement delivered by Muhannad Hadi, Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. The treacherous dynamics described a week ago by Mr. Wennesland continue to unfold in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the broader region. “Regrettably, the situation remains grave across the region,” he said, outlining continuing Israeli military operations across the Blue Line with Lebanon and “a barrage of rockets” fired by Hizbullah towards Israel this weekend. As well, he welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities, recalling that, in over 13 months of conflict since Hamas’s attacks inside Israel in October 2023, some 44,000 Palestinians and 1,700 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed.

Against this backdrop, he urged the parties to accept a ceasefire anchored in the full implementation of Council resolution 1701 (2006). He also reiterated key principles that would lay the groundwork for a viable, sustainable political future for Israelis and Palestinians, renewing the United Nations’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the de-escalation of regional tensions. Further, he repeated his demand for immediate steps to improve humanitarian aid delivery, “which is failing to meet even the most basic needs of Gaza’s population” and called for political and security frameworks that would advance a resolution to the conflict, ending the occupation, and achieving a two-State solution.

As 101 Israelis remain in horrific conditions in Gaza, in recent weeks, “mass casualty incidents” are occurring with alarming frequency amid the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) devastating intensification of operations in North Gaza, he said. Among other incidents, he cited the killing of 36 Palestinians — including women and children — on 10 November when a multi-story building was hit in Jabalya Al Balad and the killing of 65 Palestinians when two Israeli airstrikes hit buildings hosting internally displaced persons in Beit Lahiya. “These are but a small fraction of the deadly incidents that have occurred in recent weeks,” he stressed, also recounting displacement and destruction of civilian infrastructure “on top of the daily carnage”.

Rapid, Unimpeded Humanitarian Access Must Resume

“Repeated evacuation orders issued by the IDF have triggered over 100,000 people to be displaced from North Gaza southward,” since the recommencement of ground operations by Israeli forces on 6 October, he went on, stating that the resulting influx into Gaza City and surroundings has swelled the population to some 375,000 people, with only an estimated 75,000 remaining in North Gaza. Citing the daily struggle and risk of accessing humanitarian aid, amid violent looting of supplies by armed Palestinians, he called for the restoration of law and order and urged Israel to fulfil its obligations to facilitate the rapid, unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief into and throughout Gaza, noting that it is “deplorably inadequate to meet the overwhelming needs of the population”.

He also condemned the widespread killing and injury of civilians in Gaza and the endless displacement of the population, and voiced concern over a long-term reduction in Palestinian territory, due to the apparent creation of buffer zones in North Gaza. As well, he voiced concern over the increasingly dangerous dynamics unfolding in the occupied West Bank, with violence at alarming levels, citing the killing of 32 Palestinians during the reporting period, and the Israeli Government’s unrelenting advancement of settlements and its policy of evictions and demolitions of Palestinian-owned structures, amid open calls by Israeli ministers for the annexation of the occupied West Bank. “I reiterate that annexation constitutes a violation of international law and must be firmly rejected,” he added.

He went on to relay a few “final reflections” on behalf of Special Coordinator Wennesland, who stressed, “Amidst the unimaginable horror of the past more than one year, I fear that even after the guns fall silent, we will have lost hope for a better future” and decades of hard-fought gains for institutions.

State of Palestine’s Speaker Says Genocide Transforming Middle East for Generations

“This war, this genocide, is transforming the Middle East for generations to come, with the gravest implications for our region and the world,” said the Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine, warning that “this fire will devour everything on its path if it is not urgently stopped”. In this context, he emphasized that every Member State “has a decisive choice to make, whether to defend the rule of international law and the common institutions of humankind or to defend the massacres perpetrated by this Israeli government”. To those politicians who have difficulties making the right and evident choice, he said, “Our children should not be sacrificed for the sake of your political calculations and ambitions.”

“The ICC [International Criminal Court], the ICJ [International Court of Justice], this Council and the General Assembly, the Secretary-General and the United Nations are not anti-Semitic, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s efforts to frame efforts to uphold international law as anti-Semitic must be firmly rebuked,” he stressed. Addressing “the mighty Security Council,” he said, “You must act now to restore primacy to international law, to the humanitarian and human rights laws that Israel is shredding to the detriment of all.” The Israeli war machine must be stopped in Palestine and Lebanon, he said, calling on the international community to undertake “decisive actions” to uphold UN resolutions and International Court of Justice rulings. “Surrender is not an option,” he added.

Israel’s Speaker Criticizes International Criminal Court’s Issuance of Arrest Warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Countering that, Israel’s delegate asked, “When will you address Hamas in your speeches?” Calling for accountability for the recent “barbaric” kidnapping and murder of rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates, he called on the Council to “face the reality of who the true aggressors are”, pointing out that while his Government is moving towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, in the past 24 hours, Hizbullah has launched 500 rockets towards Israel in its continued attempts to commit mass murder. Taking aim at the International Criminal Court’s issuance in recent days of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, he rejected the suggestion that democratically elected leaders “acting in defence of Israel following the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust” should be placed alongside an “arch-terrorist”, Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.

Asserting that his country is not a party to the Rome Statute, he stated that the Court ought to be named the “International Circus Court” for its “diplomatic terrorism”. To his Palestinian counterpart, he said, “You come [to the Council] with venom and blame”, stating that his speeches justified Hamas and lacked tangible solutions to improve Palestinian lives. Last week’s attempted ceasefire resolution was a near-historic mistake due to its abandonment of the hostages, he said, adding that his Government would never stop fighting for their release.

In a further exchange of words, the speaker for the State of Palestine asserted that Israel is not listening even to countries that support it, citing the support voiced for the International Criminal Court by its European Union members. To Israel’s delegate, he responded: “You listen to the noise in your head, but you don’t listen to the distinguished members of the Security Council,” some of whom are in solidarity with Israel — citing their calls for an end to the war crimes, and the killing and starvation of the Palestinian people.

United States Representative Urges Increased Pressure on Hamas

In the ensuing debate, many delegates voiced regret over the 2 November draft resolution put forth by the 10 elected Council members and vetoed by the United States delegation, with the speaker for that country stressing that the Council is obliged “not to let Hamas off the hook” for the misery, death and destruction it sparked 13 months ago. He therefore called for pressure to be increased on the group to ensure implementation of Council resolution 2735 (2024), stressing that only then will it be possible to “chart a new path forward in Gaza that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives free from Hamas’ tyranny”.

Council Members Denounce Israel’s Proposals to Annex West Bank and Construct Settlements in Gaza

He also joined many other speakers, including those from Malta, China, Algeria and Switzerland, in voicing his opposition to proposals to annex the West Bank or construct Israeli settlements in Gaza, adding that, if implemented, such actions would be inconsistent with international law and create new obstacles to Israel’s full integration into the region. Voicing concern over an uptick in extremist settler violence in the West Bank, he cited recent attacks by extremist settlers on Palestinians in Jurat Al Khiel, near Hebron, where they damaged property, assaulted civilians and released dogs on residents.

Such attacks are also preventing Palestinians from harvesting their olive crops, he said, underscoring that Israel’s Government must deter extremist settler violence, including through intervening in, preventing and stopping attacks. In this context, he cited his Government’s imposition of sanctions on 17 individuals and 16 entities for their actions in the West Bank, including Amana, the largest organization involved in settlement and illegal outpost development there.

Similarly, the United Kingdom’s representative, Council President for November, also announced three tranches of sanctions targeting illegal settler outposts and organizations that have supported and sponsored violence against communities in the West Bank. Voicing concern over the instability and dire economic situation there, she urged Israel to extend correspondent banking relations for at least one year, immediately release withheld clearance revenues and stop settlement expansion on Palestinian land, which is illegal under international law and undermines prospects for peace.

Among delegates voicing regret over the failed ceasefire measure were the speakers from the Republic of Korea, Guyana and Malta, with the latter emphasizing that the text represented “the bare minimum of what is needed to begin to address the desperate situation on the ground”. Also urging rapid de-escalation and full recommitment to diplomacy, he stated that an effective political framework must be accompanied with support for a revitalized Palestinian Authority — an appeal also made by other delegations — which integrates Gaza and the West Bank and includes a sustainable recovery plan for Gaza.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s Crucial Role in Humanitarians Operations Underscored

Japan’s delegate was among a handful of delegations underscoring the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) crucial role in humanitarian operations, warning that Israel’s Knesset’s recent bills targeting the Agency would have a devastating impact on UNRWA and those who depend on it. While calling for a concerted international effort to avoid the implementation of those measures, he underscored that UNRWA should take steps to ensure its neutrality.

Slovenia’s representative, reiterating the need to respect international law, emphasized, “International law is not a menu to choose from and it should know no double standards.” Voicing support for the International Criminal Court, she called for its decisions and advice to be respected, including arrest warrants, adding: “We built this system to serve humanity.”

Israel Must be Held Accountable

Algeria’s representative, pointing out that the Middle East is at a crossroads, whereby either international law is upheld or might and impunity prevail, also underscored the need for accountability. Israel must be held accountable, including at the International Criminal Court, otherwise, it will be emboldened to continue its aggression, he stressed, pointing out that the country’s authorities prefer to boast about, rather than hide, their “despicable, racist project”. Nonetheless, the Council’s hands have unfortunately been tied, being unable to put in place an immediate, permanent ceasefire, he said, adding that this raises questions about the point of international law.

In a similar vein, China’s delegate, pointing to the Council’s paralysis amid a “war machine going at full throttle”, said: “Insisting on preconditions for a ceasefire means condoning the continued killing of innocent civilians and giving the greenlight for prolonging the war.” He called on an “individual country” to face up squarely to its responsibility and support the Council in “using all options in the toolbox” to secure an immediate ceasefire and restore peace.

Calls for Two-State Solution

The Russian Federation’s representative also took aim at that country, stating that, having received carte blanche from Washington, Israel has been knowingly worsening the situation since October last year. Its gross violations of international humanitarian law constitute a tactic, he said, pointing to the obstruction of humanitarian operations in Gaza by Israeli authorities. “The Israeli authorities are planning for a Gaza empty of Palestinians,” he stressed, calling for the fulfilment of a two-State solution, a call also echoed by the delegates of Ecuador and Switzerland, with the latter warning against measures that would introduce permanent changes, notably demographic and administrative, both in Gaza and in the West Bank.

France’s delegate, also voicing support for a two-State solution, emphasized that the Palestinian Authority must have a central role. As well, he called for Council resolutions to be fully implemented and for the obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza to be lifted without delay.

Meanwhile, Mozambique’s representative underscored the need for more diplomatic action, a point echoed by Sierra Leone’s representative, who said his delegation looked forward to the urgent resumption of the diplomatic negotiations facilitated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

