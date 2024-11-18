Security Council Press Statement on Anniversary of Houthis' Unlawful Detention of Galaxy Leader Crew

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council recalled the Houthi attack and seizure of the MV Galaxy Leader on 19 November 2023 and demanded the immediate release of the vessel and its 25 crew members, who have now been unlawfully detained for almost one year.

They also condemned in the strongest terms continued Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. They stressed the important role of the UN targeted arms embargo in curbing risks to the maritime security of vessels along the coast of Yemen.

The members further called for continued international involvement in close cooperation with the United Nations and coastal States, as well as with regional and subregional organizations to prevent further escalation with possible multidimensional consequences.

The members of the Security Council emphasized the need to prevent further regional spillover of the conflict and its impact on security and stability in the region and beyond. In this regard, they reiterated the necessity to address the root causes contributing to regional tensions and to the disruption of maritime security in the Red Sea and encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts by all.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the navigational rights and freedoms of merchant and commercial vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.