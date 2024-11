Security Council Extends United Nations Mission in Central African Republic, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2759 (2024)

Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting on MINUSCA will be made available on Friday, 15 November.

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) until 15 November 2025, unanimously adopting resolution 2759 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2759(2024)).