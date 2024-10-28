Security Council Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee Considers Final Report of Its Panel of Experts

On 11 October 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023), submitted pursuant to paragraph 29(c) of resolution 2713 (2023), and the recommendations contained therein.

During the informal consultations the Panel presented the key findings of its final report. Subsequently, Committee members asked questions and expressed appreciation, as well as support, for the work of the Panel. Of the 18 recommendations contained in the report, 15 were addressed to the Committee. Committee members are currently considering possible actions in connection with those recommendations.

On 15 October 2024, the Panel’s final report was transmitted to the Security Council.