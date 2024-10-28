Emphasizing Need to End Cycle of Violence in Middle East, Security Council Urges Israel, Iran to Cease Military Actions in Preventing All-Out War in Region

All parties must exercise maximum restraint and immediately de-escalate to break the dangerous cycle of retaliation and prevent a full-blown war in the Middle East, speakers told the Security Council today during yet another emergency meeting on the escalating crisis in the region, following Israel’s 25 October air strikes against Iran, which earlier in the month launched missile strikes against Israel.

“The latest exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran risks plunging the region into the unknown at a time when we urgently need de-escalation on all fronts,” warned Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific. He urged parties to cease all military actions to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

He reported that “in the early hours of 26 October, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they conducted ‘precise strikes on military targets in Iran’”, which it said were missile-manufacturing facilities. “This is the first time Israel’s military has claimed responsibility for attacking sites in Iran,” he pointed out, noting further that Israel said the strikes were in response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October.

Iran stated that the Israeli military air strikes targeted several sites in Khuzestan, Ilam and around Tehran provinces, with most of the missiles intercepted by its air defence system, he continued. According to Iran, the attacks, which caused “limited and minor damage” to several radar systems, killed four Iranian military officers and one civilian.

“Both sides must stop testing the limits of each other’s restraint and act in the interest of peace and stability for the region,” he stressed, echoing the Secretary-General’s condemnation of escalatory acts, which, along with belligerent and threatening rhetoric, must end.

Detailing the untold suffering of people across the Middle East, particularly in Northern Gaza, where Palestinian civilians are stuck under rubble or trapped in other unbearable conditions, and in Lebanon, where hostilities between Hizbullah and the Israel Defense Forces continue, he reiterated the Secretary-General’s calls for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and accountability for crimes under international law.

In the ensuing debate, Algeria’s representative welcomed the swift response to the request by his country, China and the Russian Federation to convene an urgent meeting. Since last January, his delegation has been warning that Israel’s aggression against Gaza risks spreading across the Middle East, “a risk that has unfortunately become a reality”.

Decrying that some Council members are still reluctant to call the situation a threat to international peace and security, he condemned in the strongest terms Israeli occupying forces’ military attack on Iran. Pointing to double standards in the Council, he stressed: “No one is above the law and the Israeli occupying Power must be held accountable for its actions.” He called on Council members to impose — “yes, to impose” — an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon in the short term, and to work towards establishing an independent Palestinian State with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

China’s delegate, voicing opposition to Israel’s 26 October air strikes on Iran, urged that country to cease all provocative acts, and abide by international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The fundamental reason for the worsening situation in the region is that a ceasefire remains elusive. The fact that several Council resolutions have been shoved aside undermines its authority, he added, calling on the country with significant influence on Israel to put saving lives and preventing war first, and support the Council in taking vigorous action to address the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding.

The Russian Federation’s representative called on Washington, D.C., which, together with its allies, supplies weapons to Israel and obstructs attempts in the Council to prevent war, to assume its responsibilities as a permanent Council member and use its tools to stop the confrontation and implement existing resolutions. The latest escalation by Israel was “unfortunately predictable”, as that country did not hide its readiness to strike, while the United States did not try to talk them out of it, and in fact, said they were right to do so, even providing West Jerusalem intelligence. Israel’s actions, including its aggression in Syria and Lebanon, and its high-profile political eliminations, suggest that it is “intentionally raising tensions”, he said, commending Iran’s “unprecedented restraint under the circumstances”.

The representative of Iran, later in the meeting, thanked the delegations of Algeria, China and the Russian Federation for their support in convening the meeting. Condemning Israel’s aggression, he said its missiles were launched from outside Iran’s borders, using air space provided by United States military forces stationed in Iraq — an act condemned during the meeting by Iraq’s representative. Iran’s air defence acted promptly, intercepting most of the missiles; yet, tragically, four Iranian military officers and a civilian were killed, he said.

Expressing regret over the United States’ unwavering support of Israel, coupled with its obstruction of the Council’s mandate to respond to threats to global peace and security, he said Israel’s consistent and systematic violation of international law, its aggression against Iran and its ongoing crime in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as in Syria and Yemen, pose direct threats to international peace and security — a point echoed by Syria’s delegate. He called on the Council to unequivocally condemn Israeli actions and hold it accountable for systemic and recurrent violations of international law and sustained campaign of oppression.

Countering those assertions, the representative of Israel said Israel Defense Forces conducted precise targeted strikes on Iran, striking missile-manufacturing facilities, while minimizing harm to civilians. He recalled Iran’s massive missile attacks against his country in April and earlier this month, as well as its reckless pursuit of dominance and terror across the Middle East. He stressed: “Any further aggression will be met with consequences that are swift and decisive. For every missile you launch, for every terror cell you sponsor, there will be reckoning.”

Rebuking the 15-member Council’s empty words and statements of concern, he stressed that the Iranian regime must face real consequences for its actions, calling on the organ to impose crippling sanctions targeting Iranian military and economic infrastructure, designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “the terrorist that it is” and isolate Iran diplomatically. Most importantly, that “lunatic regime” must be prevented from attaining nuclear capabilities, he stressed.

While “Iran is not the victim in this conflict”, with both that country and Israel conducting air strikes, “now is the time to stop — Iran must not respond”, stressed the United Kingdom’s delegate. Echoing the representative of the Republic of Korea, she warned that no good can come from pouring more fuel on the flames of this ever-escalating cycle of violence. Iran must end its support for militias such as Hizbullah and Hamas, she added. Noting that her country’s Foreign Secretary has spoken to Iran and Israel, stressing the need for de-escalation on both sides, she underscored that only political solutions can bring peace to the Middle East.

The United States’ representative, pointing to the “firm international consensus that Israel has a right to defend itself against Iran’s attacks”, stated: “That is precisely what Israel did this weekend when it carried out a targeted, proportional and direct military response against Iran with no reports of civilian harm.” While the United States did not participate in this operation, it will always help secure Israel’s people and territory from Iran and its terrorist proxies.

To Iran, she stressed: “Should [Iran] choose to undertake further aggressive acts against Israel or United States personnel in the region, there will be severe consequences.” And, although “this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran”, she underscored: “We will not allow the region’s future to be dictated by Tehran and its proxies.”

Several delegations, including Sierra Leone’s representative, questioned States’ invocation of the right to self-defence. Mozambique’s delegate pointed out that the mutual military attacks between Israel and Iran, “defy international law in general, and the Charter of the United Nations in particular”. While Article 51 recognizes the right to self-defence, these acts are outside the scope of that provision, as they are measures of retaliation and reprisal, he added, urging Iran and Israel to cease their “tit-for-tat confrontation”. “It is our firm belief that diplomacy and dialogue — not the crude use of force — are critically needed at this juncture,” he stressed.

The representative of Japan, stressing that “the key is Gaza”, said an immediate ceasefire and release of hostages in the Strip will alleviate the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis and also help restore peace and stability in an inflamed region. He welcomed a renewed diplomatic push by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to resume talks between Israel and Hamas, while emphasizing that recent exchanges between Israel and Iran “should not hinder this important development”.

“Retaliations must stop,” urged Slovenia’s representative, who emphasized that the suffering of civilians across the region cannot be secondary to individual interests of different actors. Ecuador’s representative echoed that appeal and called for an all-out regional ceasefire. Echoing appeals for dialogue by the representatives of Guyana and Switzerland, Council President for October, who spoke in her national capacity, he said diplomatic and political efforts should be summoned to ensure that all military actions — including in Gaza and Lebanon — are stopped. “It is imperative that we prevent a total regional war,” he stressed.

The speaker for France noted his country’s work to bring about a ceasefire along the Blue Line and full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2024). Israel knows from experience that “military successes do not necessarily mean that it has victory in Lebanon”, he added. While France is attached to Israel’s security, “the war must not allow those who want instability to win the day,” he said.

Member States have a window of opportunity to end hostilities and “give peace a chance”, said Malta’s representative. Condemning military actions that target civilians and infrastructure, he said the Council must focus on de-escalation and restraint. “We must act in a united and decisive manner to ensure a return to a peaceful path,” he said.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.