As 8-Year Mark of Colombia’s Peace Agreement Nears, Speakers in Security Council Highlight Women’s Role in Driving Implementation

Colombia’s peace process has set a global benchmark for the inclusion of women thanks to their strong advocacy for the implementation of gender provisions and meaningful participation in peace dialogues, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today. However, a feminist activist highlighted that only less than 13 per cent of the agreed gender provisions have been fully implemented, urging further efforts on that front.

“Women’s voices continue to be heard very strongly as they advocate for greater progress overall and in the implementation of the gender provisions of the Agreement [the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace], and for the effective inclusion of women in the newer dialogue processes,” said Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

He added that “it was not pre-ordained that Colombia’s peace process would set a global standard for the inclusion of women in a peace process and for the incorporation of specific gender-related provisions in a peace agreement”. This happened only because Colombian women’s leaders demanded that it be so.

Detailing other progress, he reported that, since his last briefing to the Council, the Minister of the Interior, with inputs from Comunes, local authorities and communities in conflict-affected regions, has been developing a rapid response plan or “Plan de Choque”, which should energize implementation of the Agreement. Welcoming initial indications that the plan will focus strongly on rural reform, he noted: “Day by day, for example, more land is being distributed and formalized for those in need, bringing the promised benefits of peace to landless peasants and those dispossessed of it during the conflict.”

He also pointed to important decisions on the roll-out of the policy on the dismantling of illegal armed groups and criminal organizations; the ongoing pioneering work in transitional justice of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace; and the Peace Commissioner’s expected announcement of a six-month extension of the bilateral ceasefire with the structures of the group known as the Estado Mayor Central FARC-EP (EMC), as of tomorrow.

With the peace agreement nearing its eighth anniversary, much remains to be done, he said, noting that one of the major obstacles to peacebuilding is the complex security situation in several regions of the country, where signatories to the Final Agreement and social leaders continue to be the target of violence by armed actors fighting for territorial control and strategic routes linked to illicit economies. He urged more work to advance the Ethnic Chapter of the accord, to redress the disproportionate impact of the conflict on Afro Colombian and Indigenous communities, and to ensure their participation.

Voicing “utmost concern” about the months-long stalemate in the talks between the Government and the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), which led to the expiration of their bilateral ceasefire in August, he affirmed the Mission’s readiness to support negotiations.

“Supporting Colombia’s peace process is a privilege and a unique opportunity for the United Nations,” he stressed, pointing to the irrepressible determination of Colombians — at all levels and across society — to pursue peace through dialogue, providing valuable lessons and inspiration to the world community faced by multiple peace and security challenges.

Also briefing the Council was Beatriz Quintero, a Colombian feminist activist and member of the National Women's Network and the Gender in Peace Working Group, who said the Final Agreement’s gender-related provisions have made scant progress, with less than 13 per cent fully implemented and more than 50 per cent minimally developed or not initiated. Human rights defenders face widespread violence, with 124 attacks in the first half of 2024, affecting most of Colombia, she added, reporting that the Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning in Chocó, as women have been threatened by the gangs, who use gender-based violence as a tool in their territorial disputes.

Detailing other challenges, she urged the Government of Colombia to, among other measures, include the gender perspective in all peace negotiations, ensuring that women and girls are kept outside the conflict. As well, State presence must be strengthened at the local level to combat extortion, kidnapping, confinement and violence against women and thus enable conditions and opportunities for access to women's rights. Outlining several recommendations, she urged the Council to place more emphasis in the regular reports on Colombia to violence against women in armed conflict and breaches of ceasefires and gaps in access to their rights and to monitor the progress of Macro-case 11 on sexual and reproductive violence before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, where the first victim has not yet been recognized as part of that case.

In the ensuing debate, many delegates commended the Colombian Government’s renewed momentum in implementing the Final Agreement, including the representative of Japan, who commended the new Rapid Response Plan and its greater focus on rural reform. “Territorial transformation requires a comprehensive approach mindful of the specific development challenges of each region,” she said, adding this is key to achieve an integrated State presence throughout the country.

The representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, highlighted the increased improvement in the adjudication of land, towards reaching the goal of 500,000 hectares to the Land Fund by 2024. She also took note of the calls for a special land programme to close the gender gap in the distribution of land to rural women, urging efforts to be made to ensure equitable distribution of land, and to fully implement the Ethnic Chapter.

The Final Agreement must be fully implemented, particularly with respect to rural reform and agrarian justice, given that 94 per cent of the country is rural, underscored France’s delegate. She also welcomed progress made in transitional justice, another central pillar of the Final Agreement, adding that the country’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace is being “closely watched and setting an example” in this regard. She called for the work to continue for conditions to be created for the full implementation of restorative sentences once they have been handed down.

Ecuador’s representative concurred, emphasizing the need for progress to be made in rural reform, with historic inequalities in land distribution fuelling conflict in vulnerable regions. As well, he underscored the need for strengthened security guarantees for former combatants. Highlighting his country’s “fraternal bond” with Colombia, he called for enhanced bilateral cooperation to tackle challenges along the border, concerning transnational organized crime and arms trafficking.

In a similar vein, the representative of Switzerland, Council President for October, speaking in her national capacity, stressed the importance of complementarity between the Final Agreement’s implementation and the ongoing dialogue with armed groups. As a guarantor country in the peace negotiations between the Government and the EMC FARC-EP, Switzerland recognizes the progress, including the extension of the ceasefire, she said, calling for the effective resumption of negotiations between the Government and the ELN, and for the renewal and strengthening of the ceasefire.

The United Kingdom’s representative expressed disappointment with the ELN’s failure to respond positively to the Government’s proposals to extend the ceasefire. As well, he condemned the increased levels of violence perpetrated by the ELN since the expiration of the bilateral ceasefire between the Colombian Government and the ELN on 23 August. China’s delegate concurred, calling on parties to resume long-term negotiation towards a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Similarly, the Russian Federation’s delegate called on the ELN and Colombian Government to return to the negotiating table, as “a bad peace is better than war”. More people have been killed in the month and a half of renewed fighting against the ELN than in the previous year and a half of the ceasefire, he pointed out.

“Continued reports of the recruitment and use of children by armed gangs remain alarming,” said Malta’s representative, stressing the urgent need to improve security guarantees, and enhance State presence throughout the country.

Slovenia’s delegate advocated for the full, equal, safe and meaningful participation of women in all stages of the dialogue processes. His delegation eagerly awaits the prompt publication and implementation of the first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, which will give women greater political participation in Colombia’s peace process, he said.

Echoing other speakers, the Republic of Korea’s representative called for a stronger State presence in conflict-affected areas, to protect communities and discourage armed groups’ illegal activities, thereby incentivizing them to take part in peace dialogues. In that context, he called on the Colombian Government to incorporate a comprehensive road map to enhance State presence, prioritizing former Territorial Areas for Training and Reintegration in its rapid action response plan.

For her part, the United States’ delegate underscored the need for full implementation of the Final Agreement to address the long-term consequences of 50 years of conflict, adding that, absent such steps, the country would continue to face challenges in achieving its security, stability and counter-narcotic goals. She highlighted her country’s support of $2.1 billion to this end, including through the provision of $50 million for demining activities and $125 million in helping design and implement development plans for affected communities.

Rounding out the discussion, the representative of Colombia said his country has opted to reject war and has been working tirelessly to bring about peace. The Government, led by President Gustavo Petro, has developed a plan to accelerate the Final Agreement through, among other measures, territorial transformation plans and strengthening security with a focus on protecting civilians, agreement signatories and human rights defenders. As well, the Government is implementing a feminist foreign policy in accordance with the Security Council’s women, peace and security agenda and on 9 November will launch the National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security. Achieving peace in Colombia implies recognizing progress, acknowledging obstacles, and demonstrating responsibility to victims, he underscored, noting that the Ethnic Chapter of the Final Agreement is perhaps where progress is most lacking. Further, he expressed hope that “we will be able to overcome the crisis” in the negotiation process between the Government and the ELN. The path toward peace cannot be travelled alone, he emphasized, voicing hope that the mandate of the Mission, which continues to provide invaluable support to his country, will be extended until 31 October 2025.