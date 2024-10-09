Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Pascale Baeriswyl (Switzerland):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the agreement reached between Libyan actors on the Central Bank of Libya and its endorsement by the House of Representatives and High State Council. They called on all Libyan parties to fully and swiftly implement the agreement, including appointing a board of directors.

The members of the Security Council, in full respect of the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap, called on relevant institutions to take the necessary steps towards finalizing financial arrangements and establishing a unified budget to ensure the stability of Libya’s financial system and the benefit of all Libyans.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern about the impact of the crisis on Libyan citizens and on Libya’s financial and economic position, and emphasized the need to unify State institutions. They called upon all Libyan parties to constructively engage and collaborate to address outstanding issues through inclusive and meaningful dialogue, paving the way for the unification of all institutions. They called for furthered commitment to an inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process which will enable the holding of free, fair, transparent and inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections across Libya as soon as possible.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their call on Libyan actors and institutions to refrain from and address any unilateral actions which increase tensions, undermine trust and further entrench institutional divisions and discord amongst Libyans. They welcomed the resumption of oil production and stressed the need to depoliticize Libya’s oil resources, ensuring they are utilized for the prosperity and well-being of the Libyan people.

The members of the Security Council commended the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for its constructive role in facilitating this agreement and encouraged continued support for its implementation. They emphasized the need for the Secretary-General to appoint a new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya as soon as possible. They stood ready to support further efforts to advance the political process, advance peace, security, development and human rights in Libya.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.