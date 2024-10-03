Somalia Advancing Democratization Process, Other National Priorities ahead of UN Assistance Mission’s Transition, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Despite persisting security challenges, Somalia continues to forge progress on national priorities, including in assuming full responsibility for its own security, senior officials told the Security Council today, as members underscored the need for counter-terrorism gains to be preserved through adequate funding and preparation ahead of the transition by the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) to a UN country team at the end of the month.

James Swan, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSOM, commended the Federal Government’s political efforts, including the amendment in March of the first four chapters of the Provisional Constitution by Parliament and in defining the process for one-person-one-vote elections, with the Federal Cabinet endorsing three critical bills for universal suffrage elections. He also welcomed the 2 October meeting of the National Consultative Council, which will discuss these bills before they are submitted to Parliament for debate and adoption.

“The transition from the previous, indirect electoral system to the planned new system of universal suffrage will require broad and inclusive consultations and a willingness of all stakeholders to engage in dialogue in order to build political consensus,” he said.

Turning to the fight against Al-Shabaab, a key security priority, he said the Somali Government is sustaining military operations while also tackling the challenges of force generation; taking over security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS); planning the transition to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM); and implementing stabilization programmes in recovered areas. While the lifting of the arms embargo on the national Government has facilitated its access to more weapons and supplies, other entities must respect the embargo, which was established by resolution 2713 (2023).

Mohamed el-Amine Souef, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, also commended the recent convening of the tenth National Consultative Council, focused on military operations against Al-Shabaab and advancing the democratization process. He noted progress in reviewing and amending the Provisional Constitution, which followed the establishment of an Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission. “This will strengthen the country’s democratic processes and promote transparency and accountability in future elections,” he said, encouraging the return of Puntland to the Council to ensure inclusive dialogue.

As well, he urged advancement of Somalia’s Arms and Ammunition Control Procedures to prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons following the lifting of the arms embargo, and he welcomed talks between Somalia and Ethiopia to address tensions persisting between the countries since January 2024. On the security front, he said that while the Somali Security Forces had degraded Al-Shabaab capabilities through targeted counter-terrorism operations, the group’s asymmetric tactics in attacks against civilian and military targets in Mogadishu and across the four ATMIS sectors underscored the need for robust intelligence-sharing and sustained international cooperation. Turning to post-ATMIS planning, he commended the Federal Government’s formulation of a Concept of Operations and highlighted efforts to ensure it predictable, adequate and sustainable financial support.

Ilwad Elman, a civil society representative with the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre, observing that 75 per cent of its population was under the age of 30, spotlighted an event to empower young leaders held by her organization on 31 July in Mogadishu. Nearly 6,000 people, mostly youth, showed up, with some informing her that it was “the best day they ever experienced”. Two days later, the news cycle was taken over by horrific images of dead people, mostly youth, on the beach, she said, adding that they were deliberately targeted by Al-Shabaab.

Against this backdrop, she underscored the need for civil society organizations to go beyond mere tokenism in ensuring the participation of youth and women, critical stakeholders for sustainable peace in the country. “This need is especially pressing in newly liberated areas, where the complex social and political dynamics shaped by years of Al-Shabaab rule demand sensitive, context-specific interventions,” she added.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members deplored the recent Al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu. Some speakers welcomed progress made on the transfer of UNSOM’s responsibilities, while others voiced concern over the truncated timeline, with the reconfigured mission slated to replace ATMIS on 1 January 2025. Among them was the representative of France, who said that challenges in Somalia call for the utmost vigilance to ensure that these preparations are not delayed at the risk of creating a security vacuum. His country will carefully study the report by the United Nations, the African Union and Somalia by 15 November on the possible shape of that future mission and its exit strategy, the planned involvement of its donors, its budget and financing and the logistical support to be provided by the United Nations, he said.

Echoing such points, the United States’ delegate urged stakeholders to complete the necessary transition planning as soon as possible, adding: “Reaching an agreement on a post-ATMIS force is urgent […] The international community must maintain focus on this transition, which is critical to our shared security.”

The speaker for the United Kingdom said his country is working with stakeholders to ensure a gradual, responsible and sustainable drawdown of UNSOM, including the progressive and phased transfer of its tasks to the Federal Government of Somalia, the UN Country Team and other stakeholders. “It is essential that during the transition the mission has the resources and capabilities necessary for continued delivery on those areas that remain critical to Somalia’s needs,” he added.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, meanwhile, stressed that it is the federal Government which should have the “last word” in determining the parameters for the special political mission in the agreed-upon two-year period, adding: “We expect that the British penholders will take into account the position of the Somali side on this issue.”

Japan’s representative, echoing widespread concerns about the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, urged a long-term perspective and a comprehensive approach based on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus — even more necessary during the critical transition of UNSOM and ATMIS. As such, he said, “the proposal from the Federal Government of Somalia last month presented a reasonable two-year transition period from UNSOM to the UN Country Team, with a phased handover of responsibilities to Somali institutions”. Support from the neighbouring ATMIS troop-contributing countries is needed to ensure the transition’s success, he said, adding: “There should be no room for regional tensions to give breathing space for Al-Shabaab.”

China and Ecuador’s delegates were among several speakers underscoring the need to ensure uninterrupted funding, communication and coordination during the ATMIS transition, with Ecuador’s representative emphasizing that “only continued solid financial backing will ensure stability and peacebuilding in Somalia”. Similarly, the Republic of Korea said that an effective and financially sustainable post-ATMIS mission led by the African Union and authorized by the Security Council is “crucial to preserving the counter-terrorism security gains achieved by ATMIS and Somali forces so far and preventing any security vacuum after the withdrawal of ATMIS”.

The representative of Slovenia, voicing concerns about the persisting tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, urged both countries to de-escalate and refrain from any unilateral acts that could negatively affect their good neighbourly relations. She also encouraged both countries to engage in all mediation initiatives, including by the African Union and Türkiye, to find peaceful resolution on mutually acceptable terms and in accordance with international law.

For his part, Sierra Leone’s representative, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, commended strides made towards the country’s democratization, noting the Government’s commitment to institute measures on the constitutional review process, which is central to the Statebuilding process. “The transition to universal voting rights — that is, one person, one vote — underscores the commitment of the Somali authorities to enhancing democratic participation, especially for women and youth,” he added.

Malta’s delegate highlighted the need to ensure women’s participation in these political processes, including through ensuring a minimum 30 per cent quota for women in elected positions and appointed bodies. While voicing support for recent efforts towards the finalization of the bill on female genital mutilation, she expressed alarm over the trafficking of young girls for forced marriages to Al-Shabaab members and other incidents of conflict-related sexual violence.

The representative of Switzerland, Council President for October, speaking in her national capacity, voiced alarm at the number of serious violations of children’s rights and called for the implementation of the Council Working Group’s conclusions in this regard. Condemning the recent execution of four young adults in Puntland for crimes committed when they were minors and associated with Al‑Shabaab, she emphasized that “the Age Verification Committee recommended against imposing the death penalty”.

Rounding out the meeting, Somalia’s representative, Ahmed Moallin Fiqi Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, outlined progress made by his Government, including its efforts to reach consensus on an electoral process and Constitutional amendments, and in intensifying operations against Al-Shabaab. On the political front, he highlighted the approval of the draft bill establishing the Independent National Electoral Boundaries Commission by the Council of Ministers, and regional elections set to take place on 13 November in northern Somalia. On the security situation, he said his Government is engaged in consultations with the African Union and United Nations on the groundwork of post-ATMIS security arrangements in 2025.

Turning to the dispute with Ethiopia, which he called “an unlawful annexation attempt […] under the guise of counter-terrorism”, he highlighted recent seizures of illegal weapon shipments from the Ethiopian border for the use of non-State actors in Somalia. Such attempted transfers violate Council resolution 2713 (2024), he said, adding that Addis Ababa is acting outside the boundaries of its mandate as a troop-contributing country under ATMIS.